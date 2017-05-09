Tourism board approves $400k for special events in Southern Nevada

The LVCVA board will sponsor and promote three special events coming to the city: Life is Beautiful in September, the Rock ‘n Roll Marathon and Half Marathon in November and the World Series of Team Roping in December. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors has approved spending $400,000 to sponsor three special events expected to draw thousands of visitors to Southern Nevada resulting in a more than $132 million economic impact on the city.

The board unanimously approved requests to spend $150,000 each for the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival Sept. 22-24 and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon & Half Marathon Nov. 9-12 and $100,000 for the World Series of Team Roping Dec. 11-17.

Funds will be distributed from a Las Vegas Events reserve account.

