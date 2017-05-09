ad-fullscreen
Tourism

Tourism board approves $400k for special events in Southern Nevada

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 10:38 am
 

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors has approved spending $400,000 to sponsor three special events expected to draw thousands of visitors to Southern Nevada resulting in a more than $132 million economic impact on the city.

The board unanimously approved requests to spend $150,000 each for the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival Sept. 22-24 and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon & Half Marathon Nov. 9-12 and $100,000 for the World Series of Team Roping Dec. 11-17.

Funds will be distributed from a Las Vegas Events reserve account.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
