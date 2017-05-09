Tourism board approves $400k for special events in Southern Nevada

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors has approved spending $400,000 to sponsor three special events expected to draw thousands of visitors to Southern Nevada resulting in a more than $132 million economic impact on the city.
The board unanimously approved requests to spend $150,000 each for the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival Sept. 22-24 and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon & Half Marathon Nov. 9-12 and $100,000 for the World Series of Team Roping Dec. 11-17.
Funds will be distributed from a Las Vegas Events reserve account.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.