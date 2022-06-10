Tourism leaders praise move to end COVID testing for foreign air travelers

Leaders across the country say the end of COVID-19 testing for passengers arriving in the United States from overseas should increase visitation and spending.

Tourism leaders are applauding the Biden administration’s plan to lift its requirement that international air travelers to the United States take a COVID-19 test within a day of boarding their flights.

The action is expected to increase international travel to Las Vegas as multiple airlines bring back their nonstop flights from abroad to Harry Reid International Airport.

The lack of international visitors and lower attendance at conventions hosted by the city — with many of the attendees from overseas — have often been cited as the biggest reasons Las Vegas has not fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior Biden administration official said the mandate expires Saturdayday at 9:01 p.m. Las Vegas time, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary. The official, speaking Friday on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said that the agency would re-evaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.

While some tourism leaders were reluctant to give comments until the CDC issued its official announcement, others said they were happy with the plan.

“Today marks another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States,” said Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “The Biden administration is to be commended for this action, which will welcome back visitors from around the world and accelerate the recovery of the U.S. travel industry.”

Dow said that prior to the pandemic, travel was one of the nation’s largest industry exports.

“The lifting of this requirement will enable the industry to lead the way toward a broader U.S. economic and jobs recovery,” he said.

“A new analysis found that repealing the pre-departure testing requirement could bring an additional 5.4 million visitors to the U.S. and an additional $9 billion in travel spending through the remainder of 2022. U.S. Travel and our partners advocated tirelessly for months to ensure this requirement would be lifted, pointing to the monumental scientific advancements that have made it possible for us to reach this point.”

In prepandemic 2019, the USTA said 79.4 million foreign travelers came to the United States, spending an estimated $180.9 billion. In 2020, that had shrunk to 19.2 million visitors — 24 percent of 2019 levels — and spending was down to $40.1 billion, or 22 percent of 2019.

The association’s inbound travel forecast predicts 47.9 million travelers in 2022 spending $100.8 billion.

By dropping pre-departure testing in June, the USTA said it expects 5.4 million additional visitors and $9 billion in additional spending. It doesn’t project full recovery to prepandemic levels until 2025.

In February, travel and tourism groups argued the testing requirement was obsolete because of the high number of omicron cases already in every state, higher vaccination rates and new treatments for the virus.

“I’m glad CDC suspended the burdensome coronavirus testing requirement for international travelers, and I’ll continue to do all I can to support the strong recovery of our hospitality industry,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said in a statement.

Other experts also weighed in.

“This is a major victory for Nevada’s tourism economy,” said Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resorts Association. “We applaud Sen. Cortez Masto for keeping this issue in the forefront and for being a tenacious advocate on policies that expedite full economic recovery and job growth.

“International visitors are a key component of Las Vegas’ economy, supporting thousands of jobs and generating millions of dollars in the community as they spend much more than domestic visitors during their stay,” she said. “Removing the testing requirement keeps the U.S. and Las Vegas competitive and is essential to welcoming back the nearly 6 million international visitors who typically visit Las Vegas each year.”

Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, said lifting the restriction on tests for international travel should have a positive impact for Las Vegas.

“I think it will have more of a positive impact nationwide, however, because travel to Las Vegas may be balanced out by a decrease in domestic travel,” Bellarmino said. “It may have a negative impact on domestic travel as Americans may be more willing to travel internationally if they do not have to take a COVID test. In terms of the timing, it is challenging to say when is the right time to lift the testing requirement. HoweverI would argue that if we can travel domestically without tests then the ban on international travel should have been lifted before now.”

Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, applauded the move.

“By welcoming back international business and leisure travelers, the American gaming industry and our nation’s hospitality sector can fully recover,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association.

“This move puts the United States on equal footing with other countries and will provide a major boost to our nation’s travel and hospitality industries,” he said Friday.

“The AGA and our members have been vocal proponents of this move for months, and we are thankful for the Nevada delegation and other champions in Congress who continue to support gaming communities across the country. We are grateful to the CDC, all those in the health and science community, and the Biden administration for tackling this enormous challenge and making this a reality.”

But Miller said more can be done to boost travel to the United States.

“We must not forget that more can still be done to return tourism to pre-pandemic levels,” Miller said. “We ask the State Department to continue their work to speed up international visa processing time by investing in additional staff and allowing virtual interviews. Eliminating the testing requirement will undoubtedly open our doors to more international visitors and we should make the process for entry as efficient and accessible as possible.”

