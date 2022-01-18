48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Tourism

Tourism, water discussions on tap for Chamber’s Preview Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2022 - 8:35 am
 
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks during ...
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Preview event at the Wynn casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas business community is gathering at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday morning for the Vegas Chamber’s largest annual networking and forecasting event, Preview Las Vegas.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, held for the first time at the indoor stadium where the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams play.

Scheduled to speak on this year’s Preview program are Gov. Steve Sisolak, Applied Analysis principal Brian Gordon, futurists Neil Howe and Michael Blum of Stamford, Connecticut-based Hedgeye Risk Management, Pat Mulroy and David Johnson for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill and Billy Vassiliadis on the region’s tourism industry.

Entertainer, businesswoman and Strip headliner Susan Anton is the emcee for the event that has the theme “Battle Reborn,” reflecting the business rebound from COVID-19 challenges.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is a sponsor of Preview Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
2
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
3
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
4
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
5
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST