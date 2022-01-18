Tourism, water discussions on tap for Chamber’s Preview Las Vegas

Speakers will update the business community about Southern Nevada issues with remarks from LVCVA CEO Steve Hill and Southern Nevada Water Authority’s John Entsminger.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Preview event at the Wynn casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas business community is gathering at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday morning for the Vegas Chamber’s largest annual networking and forecasting event, Preview Las Vegas.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, held for the first time at the indoor stadium where the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams play.

Scheduled to speak on this year’s Preview program are Gov. Steve Sisolak, Applied Analysis principal Brian Gordon, futurists Neil Howe and Michael Blum of Stamford, Connecticut-based Hedgeye Risk Management, Pat Mulroy and David Johnson for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill and Billy Vassiliadis on the region’s tourism industry.

Entertainer, businesswoman and Strip headliner Susan Anton is the emcee for the event that has the theme “Battle Reborn,” reflecting the business rebound from COVID-19 challenges.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is a sponsor of Preview Las Vegas.

