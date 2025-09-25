80°F
Tram trouble at Las Vegas airport causing delays

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas.
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2025 - 7:55 am
 

The trams that serve the D-Gates’ Concourse from Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport are down, the airport reported Thursday morning on its social media account.

“For passengers that are not checking luggage and flying out of the D-Concourse, we recommend parking at Terminal 3 and using the tram from T3 to the D-Concourse,” it said on X. “Once the issue has been resolved we will provide an update as soon as possible.”

The airport recommends that travelers contact their airline for flight-specific updates.

The airport also says there is traffic in the Northbound Airport Connector tunnel, so plan for additional time traveling there from the 215 Beltway.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

