Tram trouble at Las Vegas airport causing delays

The trams that serve the D-Gates’ Concourse from Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport are down, the airport reported Thursday morning on its social media account.

“For passengers that are not checking luggage and flying out of the D-Concourse, we recommend parking at Terminal 3 and using the tram from T3 to the D-Concourse,” it said on X. “Once the issue has been resolved we will provide an update as soon as possible.”

The airport recommends that travelers contact their airline for flight-specific updates.

The airport also says there is traffic in the Northbound Airport Connector tunnel, so plan for additional time traveling there from the 215 Beltway.

