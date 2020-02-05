Travel association leader: Coronavirus no reason to discontinue travel within US

The head of the U.S. Travel Association says travel should continue during the outbreak of the coronavirus despite current fears and the pleas of Chinese travel companies for visitors to stay away from China.

Travelers wear face masks as they stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The head of the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The head of the U.S. Travel Association says travel should continue during the outbreak of the coronavirus despite current fears and the pleas of Chinese travel companies for visitors to stay away from China.

Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, prefaced his state of the travel industry address Wednesday with an update on the virus and said, “while visitation from China will be temporarily affected, all of the current expert advice indicates that business and leisure travel in the U.S. can and should continue as normal.”

He later clarified that he was referring to travel within the United States and not to China.

The advice of a leading Chinese travel company with offices in the United States asks visitors not to travel to China, especially since most of the major tourist attractions, including the Great Wall and the terracotta warrior sculptures at Shaanxi, are closed.

“It would be an unwise decision to travel to China for tourism these days given that the virus still hasn’t been fully contained and the tourist hotspots are closed anyways,” said Eric Wang, a travel expert at SublimeChina.com. “We would suggest tourists wait at least two to three months before booking a China tour or trip.”

Dow said the travel industry is resilient.

“Previous events tell us that travel is quick to rebound after health-related downturns,” he said. “We’ll continue monitoring and ensure our industry is informed at critical moments.”

Several air carriers, foreign and U.S.-based, have discontinued flights to and from China. American Airlines has suspended flights until March 27, while United Airlines flights are suspended until March 28. Delta Air Lines flights are off through April 30, but Air Canada indicated it would resume flying Feb. 29.

Numerous closures have occurred throughout China, including Macao’s 41 casinos, several owned by Las Vegas companies. Leaders in Hong Kong, less than an hour away from Macao, are trying to block access to and from China.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

A previous version of this story and its headline incorrectly portrayed Roger Dow’s remarks.