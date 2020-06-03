103°F
Tourism

Travel demand to Las Vegas surges with casinos slated to reopen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2020 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2020 - 2:06 pm

Travel bookings to Las Vegas have increased after Gov. Steve Sisolak last week gave the green light for resort properties to reopen Thursday.

Flight and hotel searches for Las Vegas increased for the week of June 4-11 compared with the previous week, travel fare aggregator website Orbitz said.

Orbitz wouldn’t divulge the exact search data, but Mel Dohmen, Orbitz spokeswoman, said hotel searches were greater than flight searches, though both saw significant increases for the reopening week compared with the week before.

“The most popular booking window for Vegas, i.e. the most popular month(s) to book travel to Vegas on Orbitz right now, is currently June, followed closely by July,” Dohmen said. “That tells us Vegas is a top destination travelers are considering as travel starts to open back up this summer.”

Nevada Resorts Association President Virginia Valentine said the resort partners are optimistic about first-week bookings, but above all are relieved to see the lifeline of Las Vegas coming back online after the monthslong stoppage.

“Some of the news indicates more rooms may be booked than originally thought,” Valentine said. “It is looking like we’ll have a very positive response to the reopening. Obviously, we want people to be safe when they come back, and we’ve been making preparations now for months to bring them back to a safe and exciting environment.”

The higher surge in hotel searches compared with flight inquiries points to many visitors probably traveling to Sin City via the roads. Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said vehicular traffic to Las Vegas is expected to increase as properties along the Las Vegas Strip open their doors, but the rate at which that will occur is unknown.

“Interstate 15 traffic volumes are expected to increase incrementally as pandemic restrictions ease, public confidence improves, and resorts and businesses gradually reopen,” Illia said. “However, it’s difficult to accurately quantify anticipated traffic increases since this shutdown has been unprecedented.”

Valentine also noted the resort association anticipates visitors within driving distance will make up the majority of tourists initially, as the airline industry strives to prove flying is a safe mode of travel with increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place.

Southwest Airlines, McCarran International Airport’s busiest carrier, said it has seen an increase in bookings to Las Vegas since the resort opening announcement.

“We’ve seen an uptick in demand for Las Vegas as restrictions are eased in Nevada,” said Dan Landson, Southwest spokesman.

Spirit Airlines, McCarran’s second-busiest carrier, said it also has seen increased demand in flights to Las Vegas.

“We’ll be adding routes back starting on June 5,” Spirit spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said. “By July, we’ll be connecting LAS (McCarran) with 29 destinations.”

On average, Spirit was operating five flights per day to Las Vegas in May and is slated to make 11 flights per day this month, jumping up to 39 flights per day in July, Hofmeyer said.

Starting Friday, Spirit will begin routes to Las Vegas from Atlanta, Burbank, California, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Missouri, and Orlando, Florida, with Baltimore slated to come online June 21.

Las Vegas saw historically low passenger volume during April when the valley was virtually shut down.

McCarran saw 152,716 passengers fly in and out of the airport in April, down 96 percent from April 2019’s 4.3 million passengers.

With Strip resorts closed during May, similarly low passenger volume numbers should be expected as well.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, which saw just 199 passengers in April, down 99.9 percent year over year, has seen an uptick in bookings to Las Vegas since Sisolak’s resort reopening announcement as well.

“Just as demand for western Florida and the panhandle have been trending up as the communities announced reopenings, we’d expect to see upward movement for Las Vegas and Orlando — traditionally strong markets which have been the slowest to rebound — with the successful reopening of the Strip and Walt Disney World,” Allegiant spokeswoman Sonya Padgett said in an email.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

