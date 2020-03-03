Travel to US expected to fall 6% amid coronavirus outbreak

Inbound travel to the U.S. is expected to fall 6 percent over the next three months compared to the same period in 2019 amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Tuesday report from the U.S. Travel Association.

Planes both land and take off at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

This would be the largest decline in international inbound travel since the 2007-2008 financial crisis, and the steepest drop in the five-year-history of the association’s Travel Trends Index.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around coronavirus, and it is pretty clear that it is having an effect on travel demand—not just from China, and not just internationally, but for domestic business and leisure travel as well,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow in a Tuesday press release.

Dow said it’s important to keep in mind that travel restrictions and warnings are highly specific to countries that have pronounced COVID-19 outbreaks and there is “absolutely no official guidance that people need to be reconsidering travel in the U.S.”

The report captured data from January, when awareness of the virus began to ramp up in China — one of the biggest travel markets to the U.S.

In 2018, there were nearly 237,000 Las Vegas visitors from China, making the country the fifth largest market for international visitation to the city, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

