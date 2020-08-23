Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states

With Nevada seeing over 62,000 cases of coronavirus and 1,102 deaths as result, many states set travel restrictions on those heading to their areas from the Silver State.

With more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus reported in Nevada, at least 18 states have placed travel restrictions on those heading to their areas from the Silver State.

Nearly all require some period of self-isolation. Some impose fines for those who disobey state mandates and some provide exemptions for short-term visitors.

In contrast, tourism-dependent Nevada has not imposed any restrictions on travelers from other states.

Nevada strongly discourages travel to the state by those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet recovered, those who have been presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19, and those who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The restrictions don’t target Nevada specifically; most apply to travelers from all states meeting certain criteria for COVID-19 caseloads, such as a high positivity rate.

Nevada’s positivity rate — the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — sits at 17.7 percent, as of Aug. 18, according to John Hopkins University data. The positivity rate is considered a more accurate way to monitor the COVID-19 trend than the number of new cases or death reports.

Here are 18 states that have varying COVID-19-related travel restrictions as of Aug. 18, based off information from each state’s coronavirus response page.

Alaska: Travelers from all states outside Alaska must submit a declaration of travel and promise to self-quarantine and provide an approved negative COVID-19 test or take one from the state for $250.

Travelers also are recommended to take a second coronavirus test within 14 days.

Connecticut: Anyone traveling to Connecticut from a state with a daily positive rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, which includes Nevada, must quarantine for two weeks and fill out a travel health form when they arrive.

Hawaii: All travelers arriving in Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days or face being charged with a crime.

Beginning Sept. 1, travelers can take a COVID-19 test three days before their trip and show proof that the test result was negative to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

Idaho: The state recommends, but doesn’t require, a 14-day self-quarantine for those entering from another state.

Illinois: A two week self-quarantine is recommend for travelers from 19 states, including Nevada, and Puerto Rico.

Kansas: A 14-day self-quarantine for those who travel from states and U.S. territories with a positive coronavirus testing rate of 15 percent or greater. Nevada is included on that list.

Maine: Travelers from any state except Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont must self-quarantine for two weeks. Travelers can skirt the 14-day quarantine period by providing proof of a negative virus test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. Travelers can get a test upon their arrival, but must self-quarantine until their results are in.

Maryland: Out-of-state visitors are urged to be tested within 72 hours before their arrival and are asked to cancel travel if they test positive for the coronavirus. Visitors waiting for their test results should self-quarantine at their hotel until they receive their test result.

Massachusetts: Those traveling from Nevada must quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered in the last 72 hours.

Travelers waiting for a test result must quarantine until they receive a negative result. Failure to comply could result in a $500 per day fine.

New Hampshire: Anyone traveling to New Hampshire outside of Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

New Jersey: All travelers to New Jersey from 35 states, including Nevada, that meet certain coronavirus positivity rate thresholds are asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days. Visitors who will be in the state less than 24 hours are exempt from self-quarantine.

New Mexico: Those traveling to New Mexico from outside the state must quarantine for 14 days. Those who will be in the state for less than a day are exempt from quarantine.

However, anyone employed or contracted by an essential business traveling into New Mexico to conduct business activities, airline employees, public safety or public health officials, military personnel, federal employees, employees of a federal agency or national defense contractor, emergency first responders, health care workers or anyone arriving in the state for a court order do not have to quarantine for 14 days or for the duration of their time in the state, whichever is shorter.

■ New York: Any traveler who enters New York from a state with a positive testing rate of 10 percent or higher over a seven-day rolling period or had a positive test rate of 10 or more per 100,000 residents must quarantine for 14 days.

Nevada is included on that list.

Those traveling into the state via plane must fill out a travel form before leaving the airport or face a $2,000 fine. Those arriving in New York by car and train must fill out the form online.

Those whose travel plans call for a stay of less than 24 hours do not need to quarantine.

■ Ohio: Travelers from Nevada visiting Ohio must self-quarantine for 14 days as the Silver State is among six states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.

■ Pennsylvania: Nevada is among the 17 states listed as having “high amounts of COVID-19” that require a person arriving in Pennsylvania to quarantine for 14 days.

■ Rhode Island: Those traveling into Rhode Island from one of the 34 listed states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 5 percent or higher must quarantine for two weeks.

Travelers can skirt the 14-day quarantine by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours before arriving in the state.

■ Vermont: Visitors to Vermont must quarantine for 14 days but can shorten that period by taking a COVID-19 test on or after day 7 of quarantine. Travelers must still quarantine until a negative test result is received.

■ Washington, D.C.: Travelers from Nevada and 28 other states must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to the area.

