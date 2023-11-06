Traveling to Vegas? These Strip resorts aren’t affected by a possible strike

Some Strip properties won’t be affected if the Culinary Union and several employers do not reach a contract agreement and workers strike.

Culinary Union members cast their ballots during a strike vote at Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’re traveling to the Strip later this week, you may run across workers picketing in front of major resorts.

That’s because Culinary Local 226 – representing 53,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas – is threatening to strike at 5 a.m. Friday at 18 properties owned by three major operators. About 35,000 workers at resort-casinos operated by MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts are expected to be first to strike.

Still, other operators on the Strip have workers that are not expected to walk off the job Friday. The union says 24 resort-casino properties are still under contract and therefore won’t be immediately affected by a possible strike. Additionally, multiple resort-casinos are on a different contract schedule or do not have union contracts.

Here are the properties that won’t be affected by the possible strike:

On or near the Strip:

— Circus Circus

— Four Seasons

— Hilton Grand Vacations

— Mirage

— Rio

— Sahara

— Strat

— Treasure Island

— Tropicana

— Trump Hotel

— Virgin Hotels

— Waldorf Astoria Westgate

— The Cosmopolitan

— Resorts World

— The Venetian/Palazzo

— Palms

Downtown Las Vegas:

— Binion’s

— Circa

— Downtown Grand

— El Cortez

— Four Queens

— Fremont

— Golden Gate

— Golden Nugget

— Main Street Station

— The D

— Plaza

