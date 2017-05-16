Trump must deliver or risk losing House in ‘18, Forbes tells Las Vegas audience

Steve Forbes speaks about "What Should Trump Do Now for a Great Economy?" at the MoneyShow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Economists Wayne Root, from left, Stephen Moore, Steve Forbes and Mark Skousen share a moment during a panel discussion as a part of the MoneyShow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017.

Economic policy analyst Stephen Moore presents about "How America Can Get Its Economic Mojo Back" at the MoneyShow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Economists Wayne Root, from left, Stephen Moore, Steve Forbes and Mark Skousen participate in a panel discussion during the MoneyShow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Publisher Steve Forbes, second from left and economist Mark Skousen, right, share a moment during a panel discussion as a part of the MoneyShow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Publisher Steve Forbes, left, speaks during a panel discussion as a part of the MoneyShow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

President Donald Trump must deliver on tax and health care reform or risk losing the House of Representatives in 2018, multimillionaire Steve Forbes told a Las Vegas audience.

The Democratic Party voter base has been roused up by their November beating and will come out in large numbers for the interim elections in 2018, Forbes said Monday at opening ceremonies for the Money Show at Caesars Palace. The Republican voter base, on the other hand, is demoralized by Trump’s poor start, he added.

Forbes criticized his party for starting their reform agenda with the more-complicated health care reform rather than with corporate and individual tax cuts, which he believed could quickly boost investment and economic growth.

“The prospect of a political hanging I think will eventually focus the Republican’s minds wonderfully,” Forbes told several hundred people at the show. ”If they don’t get this economy really revved up, they are going to face the political gallows next year.”

Forbes, owner of a publishing house, ran in the Republican presidential primaries in 1996 and 2000, promoting a flat tax.

Mark Skousen, a Republican economist who shared the stage earlier in the day with Forbes, warned that Trump’s reform agenda would be derailed if he lost one of the houses. Skousen pointed out that former President Barack Obama struggled to get legislation through a Republican-controlled Senate in his second term.

American voters will likely forgive Trump and the Republican Party of mistakes by election time if he cuts taxes, Forbes said. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was able to survive impeachment in part because Americans felt financially better off during his tenure, Forbes told the audience.

“When you have a vibrant economy, it covers a multitude of sins,” said Forbes.

He slammed Trump and the Republicans for supporting a border adjustment tax, or so-called BAT tax, calling it a ”crazy” idea. Forbes said it would harm working-class American families by driving up the cost of a car by $2,500, gasoline by 30 cents a gallon and lead to an increase in many basic goods.

Forbes is one of many speakers at the MoneyShow, which runs through Thursday. It is free and open to the public.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.