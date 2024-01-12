40°F
Tourism

Trying to get away? Storms elsewhere slow Harry Reid airport flights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 1:46 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2024 - 6:13 pm
Snow covers the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park after a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, ...
Snow covers the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park after a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

With much of the northern United States hit by a major snowstorm Friday, officials at Harry Reid International Airport are reminding travelers to check with their airlines on their flight status.

“Severe weather in the Midwest may cause flight delays. Be sure to monitor your flight status if you’re traveling,” the airport said on its X account. It also added a link to monitor arrivals and departures.

Nationwide, more than 22,000 flights had been delayed by Friday mid-afternoon with some 3,000 cancellations, according to Flight Aware.

More than 65 arriving and departing flights at Harry Reid were canceled Friday as of 5:30 p.m. with 384 flights delayed.

Southwest had the most cancellations with 24 in addition to 188 delayed. Other airlines heavily impacted are SkyWest, United, Alaska and American.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

