TSA installs COVID-19 safety barriers at McCarran airport checkpoints

Acrylic barriers have been installed in security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport aimed at increasing safety for workers and travelers.

Acrylic barriers have been installed in security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport aimed at increasing safety for both workers and travelers. (Courtesy: TSA)

Acrylic barriers have been installed in security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport aimed at increasing safety for both workers and travelers. (Courtesy: TSA)

Acrylic barriers have been installed in security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport aimed at increasing safety for both workers and travelers. (Courtesy: TSA)

Acrylic barriers have been installed in security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport aimed at increasing safety for both workers and travelers. (Courtesy: TSA)

Acrylic barriers have been installed in security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport aimed at increasing safety for workers and travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration installed 72 barriers at the checkpoints in terminals 1 and 3 at McCarran, in areas where TSA officers and passengers engage with one another, the TSA announced Tuesday.

The installation of the barriers comes as 1,732 TSA employees have been infected with COVID-19, with 31 of those from McCarran. The last positive test of a TSA agent at McCarran was on Aug. 17, according to the agency.

Of the 1,732 cases, 311 are active, with 1,412 recoveries and six deaths.

Barriers were erected at podiums where travel documents are checked and the area where travelers load their carry-on items for X-ray screening.

“The recent addition of clear barriers should instill an additional layer of confidence among travelers departing Las Vegas McCarran International Airport,” TSA Federal Security Director for Nevada Karen Burke said in a statement. “TSA will continue to identify and implement changes to the security checkpoint environment and security procedures to protect the health and well-being of the traveling public, our employees and the larger airport community.”

The 72 barriers at McCarran are part of the TSA’s installation of 1,230 acrylic barriers at 37 priority airports in the United States. Installation of the barriers nationwide will be completed by early fall.

Aside from the barriers, the TSA continues its safety campaign aimed at airport checkpoint modifications and procedures designed to contain the spread of the virus. Precautions include social distancing, reduced contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting checkpoints.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.