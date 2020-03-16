TSA urges air travel regulation review amid coronavirus pandemic

The TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers of up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags.

Transportation Security Administration agent Donna Franco, left, assists a passenger in one of the new automated screening lanes at McCarran International Airport Terminal 1 in Las Vegas, Aug. 31, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Those slated to travel on airplanes during the COVID-19 pandemic are advised to review new airport regulations.

The Transportation Security Administration announced the guidelines on a newly created coronavirus portion of its website.

Additionally, the website will keep track of TSA officers who test positive for the virus. There have been six such instances, all in California and Florida.

Larger hand sanitizer containers allowed

The TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers of up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags. The containers will be allowed through airport security checkpoints and screened separately by agents.

All other liquids, gels and aerosols will still be limited to 3.4 ounces carried in a one quart-size bag.

Driver’s licence

Travelers with a state driver’s license that expired on March 1 or later who are not able to renew at their state Department of Motor Vehicles are allowed to use them for identification purposes at an airport checkpoint.

TSA accepts expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date, plus 60 days after the duration of the coronavirus national emergency.

Possible coronavirus contact

Airport employees or travelers who might have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should contact local public health officials. Those who test positive for the new coronavirus should seek medical attention and report to the appropriate authorities.

Travel restrictions

American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their immediate families who are returning to the U.S. after recently visiting certain European countries, China, and Iran should refer to the TSA fact sheet for further information.