TSA wait times will soon be listed on Harry Reid Airport displays

Travelers make their way to a TSA security checkpoint in Terminal One as the Real ID act is bei ...
Travelers make their way to a TSA security checkpoint in Terminal One as the Real ID act is being implemented across the nation including the Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2025 - 2:20 pm
 

Passengers at Harry Reid International Airport will now be able to check security-line wait times before heading through to catch their flights.

Airport officials on Wednesday said real-time information about Transportation Security Administration wait times will be listed on flight display screens at the A and B checkpoint information booth. Wait times will also be posted near elevators leading to baggage claim, at the C Annex checkpoint, and at ticket counters.

Currently, these displays show flight numbers, times and gate information, but no details on TSA lines.

“This program reflects our continued investment in improving the guest experience by using innovative tools to provide useful, real-time information to travelers,” Clark County Department of Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis said in a news release.

The program will initially roll out as it undergoes live testing and refinement.

Following that phase, the program is expected to expand across all screens in Terminal 1 and its parking decks, in Terminal 3 displays, and the airport website.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

