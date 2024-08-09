Two 600-foot tall towers proposed for Las Vegas Strip

What does Grand Prix CEO think of slower start to 2024 tickets sales?

A portion of the former Riviera hotel-casino site on the North Strip is being sold to developers. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two 600-foot tall towers are proposed for 10 acres of Strip-front south of Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

A mixed-use development with residential units and a hotel, restaurants, outdoor dining and a theater are proposed for the site, according to documents submitted to the Winchester Town Advisory Board.

The land, owned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is being purchased by a partnership of Brett Torino of Las Vegas and New York’s Paul Kanavos. Torino has a four-decade history of real estate development in Southern Nevada.

The proposal, which will be heard Tuesday by the Town Board, would include two 600-foot towers with 425 residential units in one tower and short- and long-term hotel rental units in the other. The residential units would include 162 one-bedroom units, 201 two-bedroom apartments, 54 with three bedrooms and eight penthouse suites.

The developer said the area is conducive to a hotel because of its close proximity to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The acreage owned by the LVCVA was the former site of the Riviera hotel-casino, purchased to enable development of the Convention Center’s West Hall.

The project could face an uphill battle because a waiver would be needed due to a 75-foot height restriction.

According to documents submitted to the board by the LVCVA, the project would be built in two phases with a shopping center with retail, restaurants, food and beverage, a swimming pool and a plaza on the Strip-facing western half of the land in the first phase and the residential and hotel towers, a domed performance venue and additional plaza space in the second.

While documents say the applicant has not finalized a tenant list, they want the flexibility to provide outdoor dining, drinking and cooking within open areas of the site.

Torino could not be reached for further comment on the project. The four-story 63 CityCenter retail center and the three-story Harmon Corner are among his projects.

While the height restriction waiver is an issue, the developers plan to seek other waivers and reductions. They want to provide 1,577 parking spaces instead of the required 3,027, reduce the number of loading spaces from 44 to 13, reduce the number of electic vehicle-capable parking spaces from 631 to 329 and to reduce or eliminate “amenity zones” and street landscaping.

Developers justify the parking waivers by noting that LVCVA research shows that the number of Las Vegas visitors who use their own cars for transportation in the city is around 50 percent with more visitors using taxis, buses, shuttles and ride-hailing services here. Also, developers note that the Boring Co. underground transit system is developing and that stations and tunnels are near the site.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.