Uber, Lyft drivers set single-day record for pick-ups at McCarran

Uber and Lyft drivers logged 11,465 pick-ups at McCarran International on Monday, setting a single-day record that was largely driven by conventioneers headed to CES, airport officials said.

Riders arrive at Ride-hailing companies' Uber and Lyft pick up area at McCarran International Airport at Terminal 1 on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The previous record of 10,262 ride-hailing trips originating from the airport was set Nov. 26, which followed the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and led into the Amazon web-related convention, which drew roughly 40,000 attendees.

Taxicabs reported 18,413 pick-ups at McCarran on Monday, not quite breaking the standing record of 19,948 rides logged during the previous CES convention on Jan. 4, 2017, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews.

However, both transportation modes set a record with 29,878 combined pick-ups on Monday, breaking the previous record of 28,766 on Jan. 4, 2017. That figure does not include charter buses, hotel shuttles, limos or public buses.

McCarran is expected to have its busiest week on record with more than 1 million people projected to arrive or depart Las Vegas, Crews said.

An additional 170 domestic flights and 58 international flights were expected to arrive or depart from Las Vegas to handle the massive influx of travelers headed to the international consumer electronics show, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said. About 180,000 people were expected to attend CES.

Friday is expected to be the busiest for departures as CES winds down, Crews said.

