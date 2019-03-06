Underground transport coming to Las Vegas Convention Center

High-occupancy autonomous electric vehicles would run between exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (The Boring Company)

The Hawthorne Test Tunnel, located in Hawthorne, California, was used for research and development of The Boring Company's tunneling and public transportation systems. (The Boring Company)

Call it Phase 1.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s plan to build an underground people-mover to transport conventioneers around the 200-acre Convention Center campus could eventually become a transportation system serving key destinations within the city.

The LVCVA’s board of directors on Tuesday are expected to consider a contract of between $35 million and $55 million with Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. to build the transit system.

Company and LVCVA representatives on Wednesday said the system would be completed in time for the 2021 CES in January.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said the amount of the contract would depend on the length of the route built and the number of stations planned. A map showing proposed routes and stations showed three possible routes and five possible station locations.

Proposed route options would run from the Convention Center’s Green Lot east of the South Hall to a new parking area west of the West Hall currently under construction.

