Tourism

Unionizing the Sphere? Venue, union reach agreement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 4:26 pm
 
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Managers of the Sphere have signed an agreement with the Culinary union to give workers there the right to decide whether they’ll unionize, Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said Monday.

A card-check neutrality agreement with the 60,000-member Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165, a standard for hospitality workers across the state, ensures Sphere workers the right to choose whether to have those unions represent them while Sphere management remains neutral.

The 88-year-old Culinary is the largest union in Nevada. It represents hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno, including casino resorts on the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sphere officials declined comment on the agreement.

In April, Sphere officials indicated they had begun hiring 3,000 operations workers, food and beverage professionals, bartenders, ushers and security officers at the performance venue that opens to the public Sept. 29 with a concert featuring U2. Sphere officials did not comment on how many employees had been hired.

There was no indication when a card-check vote would occur.

Employees at The Venetian Resort and The Palazzo signed a similar agreement last month.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

