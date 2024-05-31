Updates to be made at Henderson airport
A senior member of the House Aviation subcommittee, Rep. Dina Titus backed the FAA Reauthorization Act, which will provide funding for general aviation airports.
Rep. Dina Titus on Friday toured where some of the $9 million in terminal improvements will be made at Henderson Executive Airport with fresh amenities appealing to general aviation pilots.
A remodeling to better utilize space and provide new lighting and furnishings is designed to persuade pilots to use the smaller secondary airport instead of more congested Harry Reid International when delivering passengers for concerts, special events and sporting events.
Titus said Henderson Executive Airport was a primary destination for persons attending the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Super Bowl 58 and last month’s Electric Daisy Carnival.
Titus, D-Nev., a senior member of the House Aviation subcommittee, backed the reauthorization bill signed late last month by President Joe Biden that provides infrastructure funding particularly for general aviation airports like Henderson’s.
The law is providing about $2.2 million, about one-third of the cost of the terminal project designed to make the airport more appealing to pilots of smaller aircraft that relieve congestion from Reid International.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.