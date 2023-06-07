Valley taxi fares set to increase, special event surcharge being developed

It’s going to cost more to take a taxi soon as the Nevada Taxicab Authority approved implementing increased rates.

Those hailing rides via taxicabs in the Las Vegas Valley will soon be paying more, as heightened rates are set to be implemented and the addition of a special event surcharge is under consideration.

The drop rate, or the fee that is charged once a rider’s trip begins, will jump from $3.50 to $5.25. After that every 1/8th mile traveled see an additional 37 cents tacked onto the fare, up from the current 23 cents per every 1/12th mile. The fee for having a cab wait for you at a location will not change and will remain $32.40 per hour.

Fees tied to the zoned flat rate program that the Taxicab Authority introduced in 2019 between Harry Reid International Airport and the Strip to prevent potential long hauling also will increase.

Zone 1: Sunset Road north to Tropicana Avenue will jump from $19 to $21.

Zone 2: Tropicana north to Flamingo Road will increase from $23 to $25.

Zone 3: Flamingo north to the Strat will go from $27 to $29.

The new fare structure was approved at Monday’s meeting.

“When you look at the overall increase, it’s really just to keep pace with inflation,” said Johnathan Schwartz, director of YCS and Newcab. “We increased the drop more than the other rates that are aggregated to create an overall fee so that the drivers would be more motivated to take shorter trips. So that residents would be affected less.”

Timing for new fare implementation unclear

Exactly when the new fares will be implemented should be finalized and signed by the board in the coming days, Taxicab Authority spokeswoman Teri Williams said in an email.

When finalized, the order will consider the time needed for the taxi industry to update meters and rate cards, and allow for the Taxicab Authority staff to inspect the meters once the updates are completed, Williams noted.

With surge pricing something riders deal with when booking rides on ride hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, a move that can help entice drivers with higher pay, the taxi industry is looking to add a similar surcharge. As much as Schwartz and other taxicab heads hate to admit it, the ride-hailing companies got it right.

“When Uber and Lyft started implementing surge rates at times that are unpopular to get drivers to get in cars and actually transport people, it motivated drivers and we’ve learned a lesson from that,” Schwartz said.

Plan under development

The added fees would be used to pay drivers more when there’s heavy traffic or odd hours tied to various special events that occur in the valley, Schwartz noted.

“You’ve got to pay people efficiently to motivate them to work,” Schwartz said. “If you don’t, they are not going to do it.”

Taxicab company heads are working to develop a plan that will likely be venue- or event-based and that will see special event fees added to trips when large happenings are occurring, such as when EDC is taking place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway or a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium.

“There are certain times of day, certain events, where it’s so busy that just the standard meter rate doesn’t motivate a driver or pay them enough to go out and do it,” Schwartz said. “If they’re going to deadhead all the way to the speedway at 5 or 6 in the morning, when an event lets out, one fare under the meter isn’t enough to get them out of bed at 4:30 in the morning and do that trip.”

Taxicab Authority Administrator Karl Armstrong will work with taxicab executives in the coming weeks to develop the special event surcharge proposal. After a plan is ready, it will be brought before the board for consideration at a future meeting.

“There’s going to be a series of meetings about this,” Schwartz said. “I would expect in the next 90 days you will see some movement on this and some more discussion at Taxicab Authority meetings about it. There’s a definitely basis of support from the industry from the regulators form divers to get something done so we can transport the public.”

