Vegas Chamber transforming popular Preview into virtual event

The familiar format of speakers, videos and display booths by local businesses that is the annual Preview Las Vegas goes virtual this year, thanks to meeting restrictions.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks at Preview Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Chamber’s most popular networking event goes virtual Thursday with a half-day lineup of forecasts, economic projections and updates on Southern Nevada’s tourism industry.

Preview Las Vegas kicks off at 9 a.m. with a familiar format of speakers, videos and display booths by local businesses — except that it’ll be exclusively online.

The chamber normally conducts the gathering that attracts more than 1,500 people at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion but last year diverted to Wynn Las Vegas for a change of pace.

The Preview program kicks off with a fireside chat about the outlook for tourism with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President CEO Steve Hill being interviewed by CNBC anchor Contessa Brewer.

Another Las Vegas tourism leader, Derek Stevens, owner of the Golden Gate, D Las Vegas and Circa in downtown Las Vegas, will be featured in a conversation with Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald.

Mark Yusko, CEO and chief investment officer of Morgan Creek Capital Management, will discuss the innovation and transformation to the Blockchain era. Chris Wheat, co-president of the JP Morgan Chase Institute, and Jim Glassman, head economist for commercial banking for JP Morgan Chase will discuss the economic outlook for the United States and Las Vegas.

Access to the virtual event can be made by contacting the Vegas Chamber.

