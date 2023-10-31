Venetian preparing special platform for guests to view F1 race, more

Crews at The Venetian are building a special platform for guests to view this month’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, but gondoliers are still performing inside.

Part of The Venetian’s gondola experience is being sidetracked for a few weeks by the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A Venetian spokesperson said the lagoon in front of the Strip resort has been drained to build a special viewing platform for special guests to view events leading up to the Nov. 18 race.

“As the entire destination is gearing up for the big race, preparations are currently underway for an invite-only viewing platform that will sit Strip-side atop the outdoor canal,” a spokeswoman for the resort said Tuesday. “The iconic gondola experience is still available inside on Level 2 of the resort and the outdoor gondola experience will return shortly after the race.”

Other Strip water features also are being affected by the race.

At Bellagio, crews are building grandstands atop the lake fronting MGM Resort International’s resort property.

Farther north, crews were seen power-washing the fountain area fronting Caesars Palace last week. Caesars Entertainment Inc. has not confirmed what is happening with that project, but workers said they are cleaning the pool in advance of the Formula One race.

