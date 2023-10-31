68°F
Tourism

Venetian preparing special platform for guests to view F1 race, more

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 4:40 pm
 
The fountains at Caesars Palace are being cleaned ahead of the F1 race. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas ...
The fountains at Caesars Palace are being cleaned ahead of the F1 race. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction on grandstands at the lake in front of Bellagio is under way as part of the Formul ...
Construction on grandstands at the lake in front of Bellagio is under way as part of the Formula One construction, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Part of The Venetian’s gondola experience is being sidetracked for a few weeks by the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A Venetian spokesperson said the lagoon in front of the Strip resort has been drained to build a special viewing platform for special guests to view events leading up to the Nov. 18 race.

“As the entire destination is gearing up for the big race, preparations are currently underway for an invite-only viewing platform that will sit Strip-side atop the outdoor canal,” a spokeswoman for the resort said Tuesday. “The iconic gondola experience is still available inside on Level 2 of the resort and the outdoor gondola experience will return shortly after the race.”

Other Strip water features also are being affected by the race.

At Bellagio, crews are building grandstands atop the lake fronting MGM Resort International’s resort property.

Farther north, crews were seen power-washing the fountain area fronting Caesars Palace last week. Caesars Entertainment Inc. has not confirmed what is happening with that project, but workers said they are cleaning the pool in advance of the Formula One race.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

