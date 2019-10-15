Virgin Trains’ Las Vegas to L.A. line on track for 2023 opening

The Las Vegas station would be located On Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads, moving away from the long-rumored site on Valley View Road near the Rio Hotel.

Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, center, greets a passenger while riding a Brightline train from Miami to West Palm Beach, Fla. Thursday, April 4, 2019. The state's Brightline passenger trains are being renamed Virgin Trains USA after Branson invested in the new fast-rail project that is scheduled to connect Miami with Orlando. At right is Patrick Goddard, president of Virgin Trains USA. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

After years of chatter, Virgin Trains USA appears ready to bring the long-talked about Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project to life.

Bob O’Malley, Virgin Trains’ vice president of government affairs told the Clark County Commission Tuesday that the Las Vegas to Victorville, California, rail line is on track to break ground in the middle of next year, with operations slated to begin toward the end of 2023.

The Las Vegas station would be located On Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads, moving away from the long-rumored site near the Rio Hotel. Design plans for the rail line are nearing 30 percent complete and a construction crew has been hired, O’Malley said.

California last month approved $300 million in tax-exempt, private activity bonds to help finance the proposed Virgin Trains project.

Virgin is seeking $800 million in bonding authority to issue $2.4 billion in debt, or half the amount the company needs to finance the trains and the 185 miles of dual tracks along Interstate 15. The amount would be comprised of $600 million in bonding authority from California and $200 million from Nevada.

Nevada will consider two $100 million requests at the Nevada Department of Business and Industry next month, with the first $100 million expected to be decided on at that time.

California will consider another $300 million request next year.

Obtaining the total amount sought in bonding authority between the two states would allow Virgin Trains to become eligible for federal grant funding, amounting to a 4-to-1 match.

The Las Vegas to Victorville line would be the first step toward the ultimate goal of linking Las Vegas to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

