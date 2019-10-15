Virgin Trains’ Las Vegas to LA line on track for 2023 opening

The station would be on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads, moving away from the long-rumored site near the Rio.

Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, center, greets a passenger while riding a Brightline train from Miami to West Palm Beach, Fla. Thursday, April 4, 2019. The state's Brightline passenger trains are being renamed Virgin Trains USA after Branson invested in the new fast-rail project that is scheduled to connect Miami with Orlando. At right is Patrick Goddard, president of Virgin Trains USA. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

After years of chatter, Virgin Trains USA appears ready to bring the long-discussed Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project to life.

Bob O’Malley, Virgin Trains’ vice president of corporate development told the Clark County Commission on Tuesday that the Las Vegas to Victorville, California, rail line is on track to break ground in the middle of next year, with operations slated to begin toward the end of 2023.

“We had a number of different sites (in mind) when Virgin Trains came out and announced we were behind this project,” O’Malley said Tuesday following the commission meeting. “As you could imagine, numerous property owners came out of the woodwork and said, ‘We have a better site for you.’ We did out due diligence, and this was the right fit for us. I think it fits not just from a transportation operation standpoint, but nicely with the community and the overall reach.”

Being located in an area with easy access to the resort corridor, Allegiant Stadium — which will have a parking lot with shuttle service to the stadium located in the vicinity of the train station — McCarran International Airport and Interstate 15 made it ideal for Virgin Trains, O’Malley said.

Similar to one of its projects in Florida, Virgin Trains plans to build around the train station, with elements that could include office, living and retail space, O’Malley said.

Design plans for the rail line are nearly 30 percent complete, and a construction crew has been hired, O’Malley said.

The ambitious timeline is contingent on Nevada approving tax-exempt, private activity bonds to go toward the project next month.

Before going in front of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry on Nov. 11, Virgin Trains is seeking the backing of Clark County Commission, which will vote on a resolution of support on the project at its Nov. 5 meeting.

“We’ve come to this point where we do have a serious partner in Virgin who brings the funding and expertise,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “This is a significant project for this community and one we’ve been waiting for for a long time.”

California last month approved $300 million in tax-exempt, private activity bonds to help finance the proposed Virgin Trains project.

Virgin is seeking $800 million in bonds to issue $2.4 billion in debt, or half the amount the company needs to finance the trains and the 185 miles of dual tracks along Interstate 15. The amount includes $600 million in bonds from California and $200 million from Nevada.

The maintenance station may not land in Nevada, as Virgin Trains is leaning toward putting that in California, although no final decision has been made on that front, O’Malley said.

Nevada will consider two $100 million requests at the Nevada Department of Business and Industry next month, with the first $100 million expected to be decided on at that time.

California will consider another $300 million and Nevada an additional $100 million request next year. Obtaining the total bond amount sought between the two states would allow Virgin Trains to become eligible for federal grant funding, amounting to a 4-to-1 match.

The Las Vegas to Victorville line would be the first step toward the goal of linking Las Vegas to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Brightline bought the California and Nevada system from XpressWest last year, then partnered with Virgin Trains and rebranded, looking to expand high-speed rail in Florida, California and Nevada.

Virgin Trains has run a high-speed train system in South Florida for about a year between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, with an expansion to Orlando underway.

O’Malley said the much-hyped Las Vegas to Southern California line will generate $1.98 billion in economic impact, create more than 1,000 construction jobs, transport 5.5 million visitors to Las Vegas annually and remove 4.5 million cars from I-15 annually.

While residents in Nevada and California may doubt the project because of its history of talk and no results, O’Malley said Virgin Trains’ work in Florida, which saw a similar situation play out ahead of then-Brightline getting the first trains going, should alleviate those concerns.

“We’ve done it in Florida, and we’re applying the same model here and we execute,” he said. “We’re a transportation company that’s building a transportation system, and we know how to do this.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.