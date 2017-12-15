ad-fullscreen
Tourism

VivaAerobus launching nonstop daily flights between Vegas and Mexico City

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2017 - 4:29 pm
 
Updated December 14, 2017 - 7:11 pm

Another budget airline will move into McCarran International Airport on Friday, when VivaAerobus launches nonstop daily flights between Las Vegas and Mexico City, airline officials said.

Ticket prices start at $114 for flights aboard Airbus A320 jetliners equipped with 186 seats, VivaAerobus executives said. Flights are scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas at 12:20 p.m. daily, and depart for Mexico City International Airport at 1:35 p.m.

Officials with the airport, VivaAerobus and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are scheduled to welcome the airline’s first flight into McCarran International during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Terminal 3.

Mexico is the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, LVCVA officials said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Tourism Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like