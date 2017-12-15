VivaAerobus launching nonstop daily flights between Vegas and Mexico City

Another budget airline will move into McCarran International Airport on Friday.

Mexico is the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, with more than 1.2 million visitors annually. (Courtesy VivaAerobus)

Another budget airline will move into McCarran International Airport on Friday, when VivaAerobus launches nonstop daily flights between Las Vegas and Mexico City, airline officials said.

Ticket prices start at $114 for flights aboard Airbus A320 jetliners equipped with 186 seats, VivaAerobus executives said. Flights are scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas at 12:20 p.m. daily, and depart for Mexico City International Airport at 1:35 p.m.

Officials with the airport, VivaAerobus and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are scheduled to welcome the airline’s first flight into McCarran International during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Terminal 3.

Mexico is the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, LVCVA officials said.

