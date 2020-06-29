Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas to reopen Wednesday

The luxury nongaming hotel in the CityCenter complex says it is reopening with “new safety and cleanliness measures in place to instill the upmost confidence in guests and team members.”

A view of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (courtesy)

Waldorf Astoria plans to reopen Wednesday.

The measures include rooms that have not been accessed since being cleaned and disinfected.

The hotel’s pool will be available only to guests.

Some may be spooked by Nevada’s recent upticks in COVID-19 cases, but travel experts say many others are ready to take advantage of the three-day Indepdence Day weekend with a trip to Las Vegas.