49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Wanna get away? Check your flight status, Vegas airport advises

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 1:46 pm
 
Snow covers the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park after a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, ...
Snow covers the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park after a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

With much of the northern United States hit by a major snowstorm Friday, officials at Harry Reid International Airport are reminding travelers to check with their airlines on their flight status.

“Severe weather in the Midwest may cause flight delays. Be sure to monitor your flight status if you’re traveling,” the airport said on its X account. It also added a link to monitor arrivals and departures.

Chicago is expecting several inches of snow through the weekend, with wind chills well below zero.

Flight cancellations were common, including more than 1,000 at Chicago’s airports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
3
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
4
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
5
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas cold not likely to improve much during week
Las Vegas cold not likely to improve much during week
Low-cost airline to end flights to Reno
Low-cost airline to end flights to Reno
London-Denver flight diverted to Las Vegas airport due to flat tire
London-Denver flight diverted to Las Vegas airport due to flat tire
Southwest to pay $35M fine year after holiday travel SNAFU
Southwest to pay $35M fine year after holiday travel SNAFU
Do as much as you can early: Airport offers tips for holiday travel
Do as much as you can early: Airport offers tips for holiday travel
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32