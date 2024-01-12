Wanna get away? Check your flight status, Vegas airport advises

With much of the northern U.S hit by a major snowstorm Friday, Harry Reid International Airport officials are reminding travelers to check with their flight status.

Snow covers the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park after a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

With much of the northern United States hit by a major snowstorm Friday, officials at Harry Reid International Airport are reminding travelers to check with their airlines on their flight status.

“Severe weather in the Midwest may cause flight delays. Be sure to monitor your flight status if you’re traveling,” the airport said on its X account. It also added a link to monitor arrivals and departures.

Chicago is expecting several inches of snow through the weekend, with wind chills well below zero.

Flight cancellations were common, including more than 1,000 at Chicago’s airports.

