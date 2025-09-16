Want a deal for your next Las Vegas vacation? Here’s where to go

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is promoting “the first-ever Vegaswide sale” on hotels, food and attractions as part of its “Las Vegas Fabulous” campaign.

People pass new displays aimed at promoting tourism at the rideshare area at Terminal 1 Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New displays aimed at promoting tourism are seen throughout the rideshare area at Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is promoting dozens of discounted deals on hotel stays, food and attractions and says even more are on the way next week.

On its VisitLasVegas.com website, LVCVA marketers introduced a countdown clock for the start of what they call “the Fabulous 5-Day Sale,” that will run from Sept. 22-26. Promoting it as “the first-ever Vegaswide sale,” the site says, “Don’t miss five days of the best deals on hotels, shows and more — dropping for a limited time only.”

The sale and website deals are a part of the multimillion-dollar “Welcome to Fabulous” campaign that kicked off Sept. 4 with a 60-second television advertisement that aired during the National Football League’s first game of the 2025 season between the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

The massive campaign is in response to a seven-month visitation slump for Southern Nevada that got worse during the summer months. LVCVA officials are convinced the campaign will draw visitors to the city in advance of fall and 2026 when resorts have said advanced group sales and conventions and trade shows will bring visitation to higher levels.

Since the television ad aired, the LVCVA followed up on Friday with the launch of “Fabulous Pickups,” an enhancement of the ride-hailing area at Harry Reid International Airport with special lighting, showgirls and entertainment provided by a DJ. It was designed to jump-start visitors’ vacations with a proper arrival vibe.

On Monday, the LVCVA followed with its “Fabulous Tunnel Walk,” a lit-up reimagining of a players’ entrance hallway at Allegiant Stadium during the Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The LVCVA’s VisitLasVegas site already lists dozens of special deals, most of them offering percentage discounts from normal pricing.

Among the listed deals: 20 percent off admission to the High Roller observation wheel ride; $10 off gondola ride tickets at The Venetian; 50 percent off all day at Atomic Golf at the Strat; $69 for unlimited zipline flights at Slotzilla at the Fremont Street Experience; and $55 for two attractions among seven offered at MGM Resorts International properties.

The site also offers 50 different hotel room deals and discounts for Strip, downtown Las Vegas, and off-Strip properties, and eight discounted rates for a variety of Las Vegas shows.

There are eight food-and-beverage specials listed and the site also includes links to videos produced by the LVCVA’s paid media influencers sharing some of their favorite Las Vegas attractions and explaining how to track down some of the best deals in the city.

Additionally, there’s a section dedicated to special deals for Las Vegas residents.

The website notes that some deals depend on availability or have blackout dates during which they’re not offered.

