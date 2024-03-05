Want to stay at the Tropicana before it closes? Prepare to pay a premium

Room rates for the 66-year-old Tropicana, set to close on April 2, are at a premium for the last four days in operation.

The Tropicana Las Vegas exterior is shown Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Tropicana hotel-casino site where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip is seen, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Want to be among the last guests at a Rat Pack-era Strip property right before it closes? Prepare to pay up.

Room rates for the 66-year-old Tropicana, set to close on April 2, are at a premium for the last four days in operation.

As of Tuesday morning, nightly rates for the hotel were $499 beginning Thursday, March 28 through the last booking night available, April 1, and do not include taxes and resort fees. That’s a roughly 260 percent increase from Saturday night’s rate of $139.

The historic property will close in preparation for demolition to make way for a Major League Baseball stadium home to the Oakland Athletics, who plan to move to Nevada and build a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark. Plans call for construction to begin in April 2025 and be completed in time for the 2028 season.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. owns the 35-acre Tropicana site at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and the hotel’s namesake Tropicana Avenue. Tropicana operator Bally’s entered a 50-year ground lease with GLPI for the site in 2021 and is expected to redevelop a resort next to the ballpark.

Weekday rates for early March range from $49 to $99, without taxes and fees. But they rise above $200 beginning March 21 for the remaining open days, according to the hotel’s booking website.

Hotel room rates across the Strip are set based on supply and forecasted demand and are often subject to change. Major events can also influence demand on the Strip.

“Bally’s room rates are yielded in relation to the demand and forecasted occupancy,” a resort representative said in an email Tuesday.

As the Tropicana’s last days close, baseball fans are looking toward the future. The A’s released new stadium renderings Tuesday that show the fixed-roof and tiered seating that looks out onto Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.