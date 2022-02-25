54°F
Weak convention traffic causes January visitation to plummet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 12:38 pm
 
People watch the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
People watch the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas in January had the lowest number of visitors and hotel occupancy rate since March, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Friday.

With convention traffic down 55.3 percent from prepandemic levels, the lack of meetings attendance was a big factor in the decline in overall visitation.

Another key metric, the average daily room rate, was the lowest since February 2021

“With the omicron variant and continued impacts on the convention group segment, Las Vegas visitation reached 2.47 million, roughly three-quarters of pre-COVID levels of January 2019 but dramatically higher, 91.2 percent, than January 2021,” said Kevin Bagger, vice president of the LVCVA research center.

“Overall hotel occupancy reached 59.3 percent, 27.7 points ahead of January 2021 but 24.7 points below January 2019,” Bagger said. “Reflecting the challenged convention group segment, midweek saw occupancy reach 52 percent, 29.5 points vs. January 2021 but down 30.1 points vs. January 2019. As in the past several months, weekends fared better than midweek as weekend occupancy reached 74.6 percent, 26.3 points ahead of January 2021 and down 14.2 points vs. January 2019.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

