WestJet adding flights between Las Vegas, Winnipeg for playoffs

A ground crew at McCarran International Airport prepares a WestJet for takeoff on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2013. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winnipeg Jets fans are going to get a few more options to fly into Las Vegas next week during the best-of-seven Western Conference final of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Golden Knights.

Canadian carrier WestJet is adding two special nonstop, round-trip flights between Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson Airport and McCarran International Airport on May 17 and 20 in hopes that Jets fans will flood T-Mobile Arena.

Of course, there’s no one stopping Golden Knights fans from hopping aboard a plane to return the favor in Winnipeg.

“We look forward to flying the spirit of Canadian hockey to Las Vegas and welcoming fans on board our jets for a convenient nonstop flight,” John Weatherill, a WestJet vice-president, said in a news release.

Canada is the No. 1 source of international visitors to Sin City, drawing 1.44 million travelers in 2016, according to the latest figures provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

About 229,781 WestJet airline passengers departed or arrived on flights at McCarran during the first quarter of 2018, a 4.4 increase from the same time last year, airport officials said.

WestJet already flies nonstop between Winnipeg and Las Vegas on Sundays and Thursdays, airline spokesman Morgan Bell said.

“WestJet flies nearly one-third of all international passengers to McCarran International Airport, which is more than any other carrier” Bell said, adding that the carrier serves Las Vegas from airports in seven other Canadian cities.

