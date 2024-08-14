What foreign airlines fly where at Harry Reid International?

Most flights are to and from Mexico or Canada, but there are several overseas flights as well. Here’s a list.

Downtown Las Vegas adds more to calendar with music festival during F1

A ground crew at Harry Reid International Airport prepares a WestJet for takeoff on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, international air travel has been down, not only to Las Vegas but to other cities across the country.

In 2024, the rebound is well underway at Harry Reid International Airport, which now has 16 international carriers offering 217 flights a week — roughly 31 a day on average to 21 destinations as close as San Jose del Cabo in Mexico (948 miles) to Seoul, South Korea (6,004 miles).

By October, two more international carriers will add flights with one new destination.

For the first half of 2024, international arrivals and departures at Reid International are up 20.4 percent over the same period a year earlier to 1.9 million passengers.

What air carriers fly nonstop to and from Las Vegas to foreign destinations? Most flights are to and from Mexico or Canada, but there are several overseas flights as well.

Here’s a list:

Aer Lingus: starting Oct. 25, the Irish flag carrier will have seasonal flights three times weekly to Dublin, Ireland.

Aeromexico: one daily flight to and from Mexico City.

Air Canada: five daily flights, two each to Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia, and one to Montreal.

Avianca: three weekly flights to El Salvador, San Salvador, which began in July.

British Airways: 12 a week, with one daily flight to London’s Heathrow International Airport and five flights a week to London’s Gatwick International.

Condor: The Lufthansa affiliate flies three times a week to Frankfurt, Germany.

Copa: The Panamanian carrier flies five times a week to Panama City, Panama.

Edelweiss: The Swiss International Air Lines sister company, an affiliate of Lufthansa, flies twice a week to Zurich, Switzerland.

Eurowings: The German discount carrier, an affiliate of Lufthansa, flies three times a week to Frankfurt, Germany.

Flair: The Edmonton, Alberta-based ultra-low-cost carrier has 17 flights a week with six a week to Vancouver, British Columbia, four a week each to Edmonton and Toronto, and three a week to Calgary, Alberta.

KLM: five a week to Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Korean Airlines: five a week to Seoul, South Korea.

Norse Atlantic Airways: Starting Sept. 12, Norse Atlantic Airways will offer three flights a week to London’s Gatwick International Airport.

Porter Airlines: daily service to Toronto. In November, the airline will add three flights a week to Montreal, and four a week to Ottawa, Ontario.

Virgin Atlantic: daily service to London Heathrow International and in June began three weekly flights to Manchester, England.

Vivaaerobus: two daily flights, one each to Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

Volaris: 18 flights a week, with 11 a week to Guadalajara, Mexico, and daily service to Mexico City.

Westjet: The busiest foreign air carrier at Reid, Canadian discounter Westjet offers 70 flights a week to seven Canadian destinations. They include 24 a week to Calgary, two a day to Toronto and Vancouver, 12 a week to Edmonton, Alberta; and two a week each to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Victoria, British Columbia.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.