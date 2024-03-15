What Southwest Airlines flight cuts could mean for Vegas

As Harry Reid International Airport’s busiest commercial air carrier, Southwest flew 20.9 million passengers to and from the airport in 2023.

A Southwest Airlines plane taxis before take off at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, April. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Reid International Airport’s busiest commercial air carrier expects to cut back the number of flights it operates later this year, but the airline hasn’t determined how many flights will be lost.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines acknowledged in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this week that it won’t receive the number of planes it anticipated being delivered by Boeing Co. in 2024.

In the filing, Southwest said Boeing expects to deliver 46 twin-engine 737 Max 8 jets this year instead of the 58 it was anticipating. The airline also said it expects no 737 Max 7 deliveries in 2024.

That means the airline expects to cut capacity to some airports.

A spokesman for Southwest did not say whether cuts would occur in Las Vegas.

“We don’t yet have anything to share about schedule re-optimization at specific airports we serve,” the company said in a Wednesday email.

Southwest flew 20.9 million passengers to and from Reid International in 2023 — roughly 36.2 percent of all passengers for the year.

It’s currently Southwest’s second-busiest airport behind Denver International with an average 220 daily flights to 64 destinations.

