What to know for pool season at Las Vegas casinos

March is the unofficial start to pool season in Las Vegas, with many casino-resorts opening their pool decks in mid-to-late March, depending on the weather.

Las Vegas is known for its dazzling casinos, world-class entertainment and over-the-top luxury. But seasoned Vegas visitors know some of the best bets in town are not found on the gaming floor — they’re poolside.

What was once just a place to cool off between rounds at the blackjack table has evolved into a multimillion-dollar industry of its own. Today, Las Vegas casino pools are destinations unto themselves, ranging from high-energy dayclubs with world-renowned DJs to tranquil, palm-lined retreats that feel worlds away from the glow of the Strip.

Some pools cater to families with lazy rivers and splash zones, while others attract hig- rollers willing to drop thousands of dollars on a private cabana stocked with top-shelf booze and designated waitstaff.

There are over 20 casinos on the Strip with pools, while four casinos downtown feature pools.

The largest pool complex on the Strip is at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino. The resort’s pool complex spans approximately 11.5 acres and features a 1.6-million-gallon wave pool, lazy river and a beach area with over 2,700 tons of white sand.

At the other end of the Strip, Resorts World hotel-casino is home to a 5.5-acre pool complex that features seven distinct pool areas, including the Ayu Dayclub. Across the Strip is Fontainebleau hotel-casino, which boasts the city’s newest pool complex, featuring seven different pools across a 6-acre area.

The GO Pool at Flamingo hotel-casino is undergoing a $20 million renovation. The 21-and-older-only pool is expected to open in April.

The Fortuna Pool at Caesars Palace hotel-casino is one of the few on the Strip offering swim-up blackjack tables. Other resorts, such as Golden Nugget (downtown) and Red Rock (Summerlin) have poolside gambling during the day.

Stadium Swim at Circa hotel-casino is the largest resort pool in downtown Las Vegas. It features six pools on multiple levels underneath a 40-foot-tall video screen. Stadium Swim can accommodate nearly 4,000 people, according to the casino website.

Off the Strip, the Kassi Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a Mediterranean-inspired pool attached to the popular Kassi Beach House.

Several Las Vegas casino pools allow non-hotel guests. A fee or daybed/cabana rental may be required. MGM Grand, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Golden Nugget, Circa and Flamingo are among the most notable properties that permit non-hotel guests to access their pools.

Most Las Vegas casino pools close before the sun goes down, most commonly around 6 p.m. Check with the specific property for up-to-date hours of operation.

The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino hosts summer movie nights, where hotel guests (free) and non-hotel guests ($15 admission) can both take a dip and enjoy a show with the Strip in the background.

