What’s planned in Nevada for the next Fourth of July, when America turns 250?

A new Nevada commission says the celebration of America’s 250th birthday will last more than six months and will involve much more than just fireworks and cookouts.

Southern Nevada and the rest of the United States will celebrate Independence Day Friday with the traditional food, fun and fireworks.

But state leaders are cooking up an even bigger celebration a year from now.

It’ll last more than six months and will be more impactful than the usual celebratory cookouts and pyrotechnics.

The countdown is on for America250 Nevada, a statewide celebration of America’s semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Recently declared by Gov. Joe Lombardo, America250 Nevada will include official projects, events and programs designed to instill pride and inspiration.

“As a partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission — the America250 Foundation — we have the distinct privilege of celebrating our country’s 250 years of achievement, struggle and sacrifice while framing the dialogue and vision for the next 250,” Lombardo said in an introductory statement posted on the america250nevada.org website.

Nevada’s observance is part of a nationwide America250 celebration boosted by President Donald Trump.

Nevada’s celebration will begin Jan. 1 and conclude July 4, 2026, but the impact of what’s planned is expected to last much longer.

Headed by Amodei

Brenda Scolari, director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and a cabinet member in the Lombardo administration, was chosen to administer the program under the guidance of the newly formed nine-member America250 Nevada Commission, chaired by Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

Joining Amodei on the commission are Gerald Dixon, chief operating officer of the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe; Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce; Amanda Hilton, president of the Nevada Mining Association; Kelly McNeil, a professional consultant in health care, nonprofit and association management; Mary Beth Sewald, CEO of the Vegas Chamber; Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce; Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association; and former UNLV President Keith Whitfield.

Scolari said Nevada generally was considered part of the vast western frontier in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia, giving added meaning to participation in the celebration by the state’s Indian tribes.

“Early on, we determined that we really wanted to focus on programming that would have a lasting effect, meaningful even after the celebrations of July 4, 2026,” Scolari said in a telephone interview.

“We’re using lodging tax funding allocated within the department that will fund two special grant rounds,” she said. “One is through Travel Nevada for municipalities, destination marketing organizations and nonprofits that want to apply for funding to develop content for America250 and that grant opens on July 1. The other one starts July 4 through the Nevada Arts Council and will be focused on regional art projects.”

$500,000 in grants

Both grant funds will offer $250,000 each, and the commission plans to fund projects in all 17 Nevada counties.

The commission will fund projects and activities in several categories:

— Our Nevada Stories is an oral history program as a collaboration with the Divisions of Museums and History and Nevada Arts Council. Starting in July, State Folklorist Brad McMullen and museum staff will be collecting stories from Nevadans in person and online, creating a database of Nevada history from perspectives of its citizens. Some of the key stories will be added to a new podcast to begin airing and ready for download in January.

— Civic Seal is a partnership with Nevada’s Department of Education and the Nevada Center for Civic Engagement. The program aims to expand and deepen civics education with funding to schools to support the Civic Seal program, which teaches government, public speaking and leadership skills.

— Nevada Gives Volunteer Projects will support 36 volunteer projects ranging from clean-ups to art installations. Each project aims to promote community engagement and foster a sense of unity among Nevadans.

— Grants are available from Travel Nevada and Nevada Arts Council to fund projects that elevate the America250 story and engage the communities in Nevada.

— The America250 Nevada Community Calendar will be posted online to help promote all the events and programs happening throughout the state.

To get started on developing projects and with six months of lead time, here’s what the commission wants next:

— For the public to nominate notable Nevadans to be interviewed for the first round of Our Nevada Stories. Nominations are accepted after July 1 until Aug. 17 and there’s a nomination form on the website.

— Tax-deductible donations are being accepted on the America250 Nevada site and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the programs of the state’s initiatives.

— The public can submit a proposal for a volunteer project to be considered for volunteer recruitment support and funding through Oct. 31. Nevada Volunteers is hosting Q&A sessions on July 30 and Sept. 15. Those interested can also attend an extended Lunch & Learn on all the America250 Nevada initiatives on Aug. 21.

— The public is invited to plan an event. Ideas are posted on the website’s resources section. Scolari said events could range from community cleanups and mentoring events to blood or food drives.

Local celebration

While it’s still early in the planning process, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said it hasn’t been determined whether there would be a massive special Southern Nevada event for Fourth of July 2026 — which falls on a Saturday next year, assuring a potential three-day weekend, just as it is this year with the date falling on a Friday.

“We don’t tend to do things on the July 4th weekend because you don’t need to, the city’s usually full,” Hill said in an interview. “But this one, yeah, we’ll do something pretty great. It’s a real opportunity.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.