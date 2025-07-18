What’s the latest on rebuilding plans for Mount Charleston Lodge?

The owners of the lodge vowed to rebuild the historic property after it burnt down in September 2021.

Property of the former Mount Charleston Lodge where no new construction is taking place on Thursday, July 17, 2025, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Recent trips to the Mount Charleston Lodge show no progress on the property’s redevelopment, despite expectations to break ground in early 2025.

As of Thursday, the mountainside A-frame building of the Mount Charleston Lodge showed no signs of construction, but officials promise news soon. Ellis Island officials, who own the lodge along with the Village Pub chain, vowed to rebuild the historic property after it burnt down in September 2021.

“We are excited about the progress on the Mt. Charleston Lodge. We look forward to sharing developments in the coming weeks,” said Christina Ellis, vice president of development at Ellis Island Casino and Hotel in a statement to the Review-Journal.

The lodge’s neighboring 23 cabins were unaffected by the fire and remain open.

The most recent news out of the lodge was in March 2024, when renderings were released for the redesign of the property.

The redevelopment will include a two-story lodge and restaurant plan that will expand the restaurant, add more patio space and include an attached bi-level parking garage. Architecture firm Steelman Partners, whose work can be seen in Las Vegas at Resorts World and Circa, as well as elsewhere around the globe, is leading the redesign.

Steelman Partners was contacted to comment on the redevelopment, but did not respond.

Design plans and renderings call for almost 11,000 square feet of lodge space and a parking garage with about 190 spaces that builds into the natural grade of the mountainside property. Inside the restaurant, guests can expect the same iconic A-frame with fireplaces, wood and stone design and big windows that put the mountain’s beauty at the center.

The former lodge was built in 1962, though another structure operated there from at least 1948 before it was destroyed in a 1961 fire.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.