What’s the latest on the opening of the Flamingo’s new GO Pool?

The GO Pool complex at Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip is undergoing a $20 million overhaul. Its features will include a “rain curtain” waterfall and VIP cabanas.

The GO Pool compex at Flamingo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, seen here on March 11, 2025, is undergoing a $20 million overhaul and is slated to open in spring 2025, according to the casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The GO Pool compex at Flamingo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, seen here on March 11, 2025, is undergoing a $20 million overhaul and is slated to open in spring 2025, according to the casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This rendering shows what the GO Pool complex at Flamingo Las Vegas will look like following a $20 million renovation. (Caesars Entertainment)

The anticipated mid-March opening date for a Strip casino’s multimillion-dollar pool complex upgrade has passed, and a new opening date is still unconfirmed.

The GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas is undergoing a $20 million overhaul and is slated to open this spring, according to the casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment.

When the project was announced in February via press release, the casino’s website was accepting daybed and cabana reservations at the GO Pool beginning March 17. Currently, the earliest available date for reserving any poolside accommodation at the GO Pool is May 15.

Caesars did not set a firm opening date when the project was first announced. When contacted this week by the Review-Journal, the Reno-based gaming and hospitality company did not provide any updates or additional information on an expected opening date for the GO Pool.

The family pool at Flamingo is open, as it is not part of the GO Pool project.

The new aquatic complex at Flamingo will feature five distinct pool areas and experiences spread out over 1.5 acres. Highlights include a 30-seat swim-up bar in the main pool, temperature-controlled water, 33 VIP cabanas and a 50-foot-wide “rain curtain” waterfall with a DJ booth situated above.

The GO Pool will be only for those 21 or older.

According to the February press release, the new design combines inspiration from the “iconic Flamingo’s mid-century modern and retro-deco architecture with a contemporary beach resort vibe featuring playful pastels and soft, earthy tones.”

Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Flamingo, said the final product will retain the iconic property’s tropical vibe while adding new elements designed to enhance the guest experience.

“This project is not a renovation; it’s a completely different pool complex that was constructed from the ground up,” Walsh said earlier this year. “For decades, the famous GO Pool has been a destination favorite during pool season, and we recognize our guests’ loyalty to the brand. We look forward to offering an elevated pool experience and exceptional VIP service to our guests.”

Construction on the new GO Pool began in the fall and continued through most of the winter.

