Where are most travelers to Las Vegas from?

The numbers are in. LVCVA has released the data on where most travelers to Las Vegas via Harry Reid International Airport are from.

The Strip lights up as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio in Las Vegas in October 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 19.1 million people fly to Las Vegas every year.

But from where do they come?

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently compiled a list of arrivals to Las Vegas by city and state for 2022. The organization has comparative data by city for every year since 2017.

Although it’s a drivable journey from Southern California, most air arrivals to Las Vegas come from the Los Angeles area. The LVCVA reported 1.8 million air arrivals from Los Angeles’ major airports, 50.6 percent more than in 2021, and 12.1 percent more than in pre-pandemic 2019.

Here’s a list of the top 10 domestic cities from which visitors arrive to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, with the number of arrivals from each area in 2022 and what percentage increase/decrease that is from 2021:

1. Los Angeles area, 1.8 million, +50.6%

2. San Francisco area, 1.3 million, +43.3%

3. New York area, 821,467, +35.1%

4. Chicago area, 756,045, -3.4%

5. Dallas area, 722,905, +7.7%

6. Seattle area, 682,629, +10.3%

7. Denver, 643,870, +20.8%

8. Houston area, 533,406, +5.8%

9. Atlanta, 485,535, -8.3%

10. San Diego, 479,721, +69.8%

Here’s a list of the top 10 states from which visitors arrive to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, with percentage increase/decrease that is from 2021.

1. California, 4.2 million, +47.8%

2. Texas, 2.1 million, +11.4%

3. Florida, 1 million, +9.2%

4. Washington, 912,221, +15.7%

5. Illinois, 829,694, -1.6%

6. Colorado, 763,529, +19.1%

7. New York, 560,650, +54.9%

8. Georgia, 513,808, -7.6%

9. Arizona, 506,666, +35.9%

10. Oregon, 477,759, +18%

Here’s a list of the top 10 international cities from which visitors arrive to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International, with what percentage increase/decrease that is from 2021.

1. Toronto, Ontario (Canada), 197,627, +394.4%

2. London, England, 175,627, +1,843.2%

3. Mexico City, Mexico, 169.949, +26%

4. Vancouver, B.C. (Canada), 134,487, +463.4%

5. Calgary, Alberta (Canada), 131,256, +248.9%

6. Guadalajara, Mexico, 78,519, +26.7%

7. Edmonton, Alberta (Canada), 65,262, +586%

8. Montreal, Quebec (Canada), 57,262, +1,111.1%

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 51,131, +2,826.8%

10. Frankfurt, Germany, 50,231, +5,509.2%

