94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Where are most travelers to Las Vegas from?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
The Strip lights up as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio in Las Vegas in October 2018. ( ...
The Strip lights up as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio in Las Vegas in October 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 19.1 million people fly to Las Vegas every year.

But from where do they come?

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently compiled a list of arrivals to Las Vegas by city and state for 2022. The organization has comparative data by city for every year since 2017.

Although it’s a drivable journey from Southern California, most air arrivals to Las Vegas come from the Los Angeles area. The LVCVA reported 1.8 million air arrivals from Los Angeles’ major airports, 50.6 percent more than in 2021, and 12.1 percent more than in pre-pandemic 2019.

Here’s a list of the top 10 domestic cities from which visitors arrive to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, with the number of arrivals from each area in 2022 and what percentage increase/decrease that is from 2021:

1. Los Angeles area, 1.8 million, +50.6%

2. San Francisco area, 1.3 million, +43.3%

3. New York area, 821,467, +35.1%

4. Chicago area, 756,045, -3.4%

5. Dallas area, 722,905, +7.7%

6. Seattle area, 682,629, +10.3%

7. Denver, 643,870, +20.8%

8. Houston area, 533,406, +5.8%

9. Atlanta, 485,535, -8.3%

10. San Diego, 479,721, +69.8%

Here’s a list of the top 10 states from which visitors arrive to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, with percentage increase/decrease that is from 2021.

1. California, 4.2 million, +47.8%

2. Texas, 2.1 million, +11.4%

3. Florida, 1 million, +9.2%

4. Washington, 912,221, +15.7%

5. Illinois, 829,694, -1.6%

6. Colorado, 763,529, +19.1%

7. New York, 560,650, +54.9%

8. Georgia, 513,808, -7.6%

9. Arizona, 506,666, +35.9%

10. Oregon, 477,759, +18%

Here’s a list of the top 10 international cities from which visitors arrive to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International, with what percentage increase/decrease that is from 2021.

1. Toronto, Ontario (Canada), 197,627, +394.4%

2. London, England, 175,627, +1,843.2%

3. Mexico City, Mexico, 169.949, +26%

4. Vancouver, B.C. (Canada), 134,487, +463.4%

5. Calgary, Alberta (Canada), 131,256, +248.9%

6. Guadalajara, Mexico, 78,519, +26.7%

7. Edmonton, Alberta (Canada), 65,262, +586%

8. Montreal, Quebec (Canada), 57,262, +1,111.1%

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 51,131, +2,826.8%

10. Frankfurt, Germany, 50,231, +5,509.2%

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
2
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
4
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
5
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Delta adding flights from Las Vegas to these popular capital cities
Delta adding flights from Las Vegas to these popular capital cities
Looking for a new home? They’re getting harder to find in Las Vegas
Looking for a new home? They’re getting harder to find in Las Vegas
Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights to new West Coast destination
Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights to new West Coast destination
Smiling again: After lull, Vegas tourism indicators back to growth in May
Smiling again: After lull, Vegas tourism indicators back to growth in May
‘Popular destination’: July 4th to bring 334K visitors to Las Vegas
‘Popular destination’: July 4th to bring 334K visitors to Las Vegas
Brightline West gets funding for California rail stations
Brightline West gets funding for California rail stations