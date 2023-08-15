Will Fontainebleau crack Las Vegas’ list of 10 largest hotels?

With 67 floors of hotel rooms, visitors may wonder just how big the new Fontainebleau will be compared to other mega-resorts on the Strip.

Pedestrians walk past the under-construction Fontainebleau Las Vegas, right, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

With 67 floors that have, for years, been glistening blue – and empty – on the Las Vegas Strip, the Fontainebleau has long captured the attention of visitors and locals alike.

With the resort’s planned opening in December this year, it expects to more than double the room count of its sister property in Miami Beach (1,504 guest rooms and suites).

Still, it’ll just barely crack the top 10 largest hotels on the Strip right now. According to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority as of 2022, Fontainebleau’s rough room count of 3,700 would fall at No. 9 on the list, pushing the Flamingo off the leaderboard.

Some of Southern Nevada’s largest hotels don’t even capture the full size of the resort property. Several have additional hotel operations on the premises, like The Palazzo at The Venetian (adding 3,064 to its total), The Signature at MGM Grand (another 770 rooms, some of which are timeshares) and Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace (plus 182 rooms).

Still, some large properties with multiple hotels on site can’t compete with the biggest. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, separate hotels built on the same luxury resort complex with 2,716 rooms and 2,034 rooms, respectively, still don’t take the top spot.

Here are the top largest hotels on the Strip, by room inventory, as of December 2022:

10. Flamingo: 3,446 rooms

9. Resorts World: 3,506 rooms

8. Circus Circus: 3,763 rooms

7. Caesars Palace: 3,794 rooms

6. Bellagio: 3,933 rooms

5. Excalibur: 3,981 rooms

4. Aria: 4,002 rooms

3. The Venetian: 4,029 rooms

2. Luxor: 4,400 rooms

1. MGM Grand: 4,997 rooms

