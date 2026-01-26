Wintry weather elsewhere continues to affect Las Vegas airport operations

Although skies are clear and temperatures mild in Southern Nevada, wintry weather elsewhere is affecting flight schedules at Las Vegas’ airport.

Flight delays and cancellations are continuing at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, despite Southern Nevada’s sunny skies and mild temperatures. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Flight delays and cancellations are continuing at Harry Reid International Airport Monday despite Southern Nevada’s sunny skies and mild temperatures.

The reason: Delays and cancellations in other parts of the country are creating havoc for airline schedules as companies work to reposition flight crews to recover from weekend winter storms that closed some airports.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported 59 cancellations and 93 delays at Reid as of midmorning.

Most of Monday’s delays and cancellations involved flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, one of three major airports serving New York City.

American Airlines had 18 Las Vegas flights — 26 percent of its local schedule — cancelled and 17 flights, 25 percent, delayed.

Reid’s busiest commercial air carrier, Southwest Airlines, had 12 flights (2 percent) cancelled and 40 (9 percent) delayed.

Nationwide, there have been 4,671 flight cancellations and 4,575 delays Monday. The biggest choke points have been Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, Charlotte, North Carolina and the three New York City airports, Newark, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia.

FlightAware also is projecting 107 cancellations in the U.S. on Tuesday, none involving Reid, but two delays at the Las Vegas airport. No cancellations are projected for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.