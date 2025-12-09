64°F
Work nearly completed on $600M convention center renovation

Construction work continues on the Las Vegas Convention Center Central and South Halls Thursday ...
Construction work continues on the Las Vegas Convention Center Central and South Halls Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction work continues on the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall Thursday, October 16, ...
Construction work continues on the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2025 - 11:07 am
 

The Las Vegas Convention Center’s $600 million renovation project will be ready for January’s CES trade show and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority executives will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting event Jan. 5.

The finishing touches are being put on the renovation that upgrades the standards of three convention center halls to the level achieved at the $1 billion West Hall that opened in 2021.

Work crews are completing grading and paving of traffic lanes in front of the lobby between the North and Central halls, installing bollards to protect pedestrians in that area and adding interior flourishes to the building as CES exhibits move in for one of the year’s busiest trade shows.

When work is completed, it will be the first time the Convention Center will be able to use its full 2.5 million square feet of indoor exhibit space. When it opens, the Las Vegas Convention Center will be the second largest in the country behind Chicago’s McCormick Place, but ahead of Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center by indoor exhibit space.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

