Workers sign steel beam at LVCVA Convention Center project

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority observes a milestone at its Convention Center expansion project as 800 construction workers sign a steel beam Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Convention Center expansion at Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road is expected to be completed by December 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion. (tvsdesign/Design Las Vegas)

Laborers working on the Las Vegas Convention Center District expansion are planning to sign a steel beam Tuesday morning that will frame the $935.1 million, 1.4 million-square-foot project at Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road.

The expansion, expected to be completed by December 2020, is designed to expand the city’s capability of hosting more conventions and provide enough space for major shows to gather at one location.

The building, which includes a 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall, new meeting rooms, a food concession and a third-story outdoor patio with a view of the Las Vegas Strip, is expected to be completed in time for CES 2021.

About 800 workers are expected to sign the steel beam before it is hoisted with an American flag toward the top of the structure.

The building’s official topping out is expected to occur in October when the tallest point of the facility, the atrium area, will get its last steel installed.

Construction of the new hall is part of a $1.5 billion expansion and renovation that won’t be completed until 2022.

The total cost includes a $48.7 million people-mover project being developed by The Boring Company, and a $525,500 third-party review of the tunnel work for the underground transit system with three stations and more than a mile of dual tunnels that will carry autonomous vehicles on Tesla chassis.

