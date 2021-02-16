Wynn Resorts secures top rankings on Forbes Travel Guide list

MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corp.also make list of 40 locations with five-star, four-star and recommended ratings in Forbes’ annual list.

Forty Las Vegas establishments have made Forbes magazine’s 2021 list of five-star, four-star and recommended resorts, restaurants and spas, the publication announced.

Those companies also hold positions on the list of 55 properties recognized in Macao.

The Forbes Travel Guide is an international list of the top resorts, restaurants and spas as rated by surveyed customers.

Wynn Resorts announced that the company has maintained each of its 22 Forbes Travel Guide five-star awards for 2021.

In addition to holding the most five-star awards of any independent hotel company, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas and Wynn Palace also remain the three largest Forbes Travel Guide five-star resorts in the world for the second consecutive year. Wynn Macau is the only resort worldwide with eight individual five-star awards, achieving the honor for the fifth consecutive year.

“I am proud of the entire Wynn Resorts global team, whose collective commitment to service excellence never wavered, even in the face of a pandemic,” Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in a statement about the awards.

In addition to Wynn’s Las Vegas and Macao properties making the list, the Forbes guide includes a five-star rating for Encore Boston Harbor.

Other five-star resort properties in Las Vegas include MGM’s Aria Sky Suites and Skylofts at MGM Grand.

Four-star winners were the Aria Resort and Casino, the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Sands’ Palazzo and The Venetian.

Recommended Forbes properties include The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment’s The Cromwell and Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

New to the Forbes list this year were Blossom, a four-star restaurant at Aria, and The Spa at Four Seasons Las Vegas.

Just weeks earlier, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Corp. were named to Fortune magazine’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies list in the hotel, casino and resort category.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. was ranked No. 4 worldwide in the magazine’s hotels, casinos and resorts industry category. It was No. 1 among Nevada-based companies.

Wynn Resorts was No. 5 worldwide among hotels, casinos and resorts and second among Nevada companies. MGM Resorts International landed at No. 6 worldwide among hotels, casinos and resorts and third among Nevada companies.

