Tourists sue Las Vegas Strip hotel, claiming room exposed them to mold

A Georgia couple is suing a Resorts World property in Las Vegas after they allegedly became sick from the presence of mold in their rooms.

Mark and Leilani Nickerson filed the lawsuit June 2 in Clark County District Court against Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, after claiming their hotel room had black mold present, leading to a full-body rash. They are suing on one court of negligence.

The couple checked into their first room at the Conrad on Jan. 23, and during their stay, they both had symptoms consistent with mold or toxin exposure — headaches, flu-like symptoms and irritation — with Mark Nickerson developing a full-body rash, the lawsuit alleges. They filled out an incident report with the property and were moved to another room on the same floor.

The property couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, as the couple walked by their first room, the door was open with a fan running, the carpet was wet, and “they saw the wall was cut open and the carpet was pulled back, and they observed black mold all over the place.” The maintenance person working in the room confirmed it was mold and water intrusion, saying, “it happens a lot due to the way the showers were constructed/designed.”

The Nickersons asked the hotel to waive their hotel fees, but the property denied that request and said it could waive minor fees. Additionally, the hotel asked the couple to “sign a waiver of all rights/claims,” according to the lawsuit, which they did not.

“Plaintiffs, as a result of being exposed to water intrusion, mold and toxins, sustained injuries to their body and shock and injury to their nervous system and person, all of which caused and will continue to cause them physical pain/suffering and emotional pain/suffering,” the lawsuit stated.

Due to the exposure, the couple incurred medical bills and expenses, as well as lost out on work and earnings due to their exposure because both are self-employed business owners, the lawsuit stated.

The Nickersons are asking for general and special damages in an amount in excess of $15,000; costs of past and future medical treatment; economic losses associated with the defects or deficiencies, and resulting damage, mold, water intrusion or toxins; punitive damages in an amount in excess of $15,000; reasonable attorney’s fees, costs, expert costs and expenses; prejudgement interest; and any other such relief, including but not limited to declaratory, injunctive and equitable relief, that the Court deems just and proper.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.