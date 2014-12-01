The Sauter Multifamily Group of NAI Vegas recently marketed and sold a community of attached homes near The Boulevard for $8 million.

Deal Watch

Townhome Villas sells for $8 million

The team represented H&B One LLC in its sale of Townhome Villas, a 173-unit complex at 1000-1100 Dumont Blvd. Las Vegas Residential Properties LLC bought the community, which sold for $46,330 per unit. The project was 60 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Other sales

▶ Panattoni Development Co. purchased nearly 30 acres of land at the corner of Lake Mead Parkway and U.S. Highway 95 in a deal valued at $6.2 million. Pat Marsh and Sam Newman of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ The NAI Vegas team of Eric Larkin and Mark Musser represented Jarretts Children’s Trust in its $1.55 million sale of the 15,210-square-foot New Vista Plaza at 2001 S. Rainbow Blvd. The team also worked with the buyer, Troy Kearns Limited, LLC, in the purchase of the retail complex.

▶ Suzette LaGrange of Colliers International represented JER2911 Partners LLC in its $1.15 million purchase of an 8,200-square-foot office property at 101 E. Warm Springs Road.

▶ Vince Schettler of Colliers International worked with Investor Equity Homes LLC on its $700,000 sale of five acres of land at 8220 W. Wigwam Ave. The buyer was Commercial Investment Advisors.

Significant leases

▶ Universal Carpet Care leased 15,420 square feet of industrial space at 3542 Sirius Ave. Eric Molfetta represented tenant in the $454,322 deal. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented landlord Jonathan Park LLC.

▶ Updike Distribution Logistics leased the 55,125-square-foot industrial property at 3030 N. Lamb Blvd., Suites 103 and 104, in North Las Vegas. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented both the lessee and the lessor, Natomas Creek Nevada LLC.

Shaker Motors LLC leased the 4,500-square-foot retail property at 4110 W. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas. The transaction value was $208,578. Tom Naseef and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International represented the lessee.

▶ GEXPRO leased the 8,959-square-foot industrial property at 5275 S. Arville St., Suite 328, in Las Vegas. Dean Willmore, Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the lessor, FJM Vegas Holdings LLC.

▶ American Building Systems LLC leased the 3,975-square-foot industrial property at 126 Cassia Way, Suite 100, in Henderson. The transaction value was $108,592. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the lessor, AISSAC LLC.

▶ Findlay Digulio LLC leased the 2,490-square-foot industrial property at 7705 Commercial Way, Suite 100, in Henderson. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the lessor, VFC, III.

