Toys R Us returns to Las Vegas

The iconic but beleaguered toy brand, Toys R Us, is back with smaller physical locations in time for the holiday season.

Toys R Us at 4550 Meadows Lane in Las Vegas in 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new locations aren’t the typical brick-and-mortar stores but are located inside existing Macy’s stores throughout Nevada and across the country. There are six Toys R Us locations in Nevada with five in Southern Nevada and one in Reno.

Macy’s locations featuring Toys R Us shops in Nevada, according to its website, include:

— Downtown Summerlin, 2075 Festival Plaza Dr.

— Galleria At Sunset mall, 1304 W. Sunset Rd.

— Fashion Show Las Vegas, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Meadows mall, 4100 Meadows Ln

— Macy’s Home and Furniture store, 4450 Spring Mountain Rd.

— Meadowood mall in Reno, 5100 Meadowood Mall Cir

Until Oct. 23, Macy’s said it will be offering activities for kids and giveaways to celebrate the new shop-in-shop.

Macy’s announced its partnership with Toys R Us in July. The locations are said to feature a life-sized “Geoffrey on a Bench” for families to reconnect and take pictures with the Toys R Us giraffe mascot, according to a news release.

The Toys R Us sections are 1,000 square feet, but the flagship locations — none of which are in Nevada — can be up to 10,000 square feet. However, the toy area could expand by up to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer a wider range of products.

“We hope Toys “R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a release. “The customer response to our partnership with Toys “R” Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

The relaunch of scaled-back Toys R Us locations is the latest step for a company that has seen a tumultuous few years. In 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores. Brand acquisition and management firm WHP Global, which also owns brands such as Anne Klein and Joe’s Jeans, acquired a controlling skate in Toys R Us’ parent company Tru Kids Inc. in 2021.

