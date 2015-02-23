TPC Summerlin plans $6 million lifestyle project

TPC Summerlin, which hosts the PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, has announced that a multi-million-dollar lifestyle center project has been approved for the golf club.

TPC Summerlin, which hosts the PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, has announced that a multimillion-dollar lifestyle center project has been approved for the golf club.

The new TPC Summerlin Lifestyle Center and fitness facility will offer training machines and fitness programs.

The project also includes adding a fifth U.S. Open tennis court with stadium seating, while a new mother-and-child pool will be built and current water facilities will be updated. A new cafe is also planned.

Lee Smith, TPC Summerlin general manager and director of golf, informed the club members of the new project. The club has 535 members, mostly residents who live in Summerlin or the western Las Vegas Valley.

“We’re excited. It’s a great opportunity to add value to current membership,” Smith said. “The project has been in the works for years and has transitioned from rumor to definitely a possibility over the past couple of years.”

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Aug. 1. Opening is projected for April 2016.

The project comes after members said in surveys that one of the key needs in memberships is a more comprehensive lifestyle and sports facility.

“An overwhelming majority of members has asked for a lifestyle component,” Smith said. “We’re branding this is a lifestyle center, meaning the whole family can use the club whether it’s the father or mother or children on the golf course or on the tennis courts and in the pool.

The fitness and lifestyle project is part of a broader trend at country clubs, which are adding nongolf amenities in order to reach more demographic groups and appeal to people besides male golfers.

“In order to be successful, you have to be that. One key word we’re using is, ‘lifestyle,’ ” Smith said. “Adding more amenities the wave of the future.”

The club is at 1700 Village Center Circle.