Transplants help Nevada address effects of national labor shortage

Job openings have been at or near record high levels since June — with around 6.1 million job openings nationally, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Resorts World Las Vegas, the former site of Stardust, on the Strip, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. About 1,000 construction workers are expected to be on the site by the middle of 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Nevada’s pull with out-of-state transplants is helping to offset the effects of a national labor shortage.

Speaking Wednesday at an event sponsored by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, economist Christopher Thornberg said national unemployment “is just about as low as it can get.” But even so, job openings are near a record high as employers struggle to find workers with the skills they seek.

“Every time any policy gets rolled out in Washington, D.C, including this current tax bill, it always revolves around the idea of jobs, jobs, jobs,” said Thornberg, a founding partner of California-based Beacon Economics.

“The issue in the United States at this point in time is not jobs, jobs, jobs. It’s workers, workers, workers.”

The amount of new workers moving into Nevada is helping the state to address that challenge, said Jeremy Aguero, a principal at Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis.

Eight of the 10 fastest-growing states in America are in the Mountain West or on the West Coast, including Nevada, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona and Texas, according to the Census Bureau.

Las Vegas had the highest rate of population growth in 2016 compared to Los Angeles, San Diego and Salt Lake City in 2016, according to data compiled by Applied Analysis.

Data from mid-November, the most current information available, shows that quarterly new hire activity stands at 225,000 in the Silver State, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation. Hiring peaked prior to the recession in excess of 325,000 per quarter.

Impact of the federal tax bill

Also discussed during Wednesday’s event at the Four Seasons was the economic impact of the pending federal tax bill, and the possible long-term impact of the Oct. 1 shooting.

Stephen Miller, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research in the Lee Business School at UNLV, said the pending federal tax bill has the potential to overheat the national economy in the short run.

Asked about the local impact to Nevada, Miller said the tax bill could boost discretionary spending for consumers, which would mean a possible increase in tourism dollars.

Meanwhile, Thornberg said the bill will have an “incredibly small” stimulating effect in the economy.

“The idea that you can cut corporate taxes and increase business investment — it does not exist in the data,” said Thornberg.

Impact of Oct. 1

Miller and Aguero said they will take a “wait and see” approach to measuring the long term impact of the Oct. 1 shooting.

A gunman opened fire from a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay and sprayed bullets onto a crowd of more than 22,000 concertgoers at on outside venue. Nearly 550 people were injured and 58 people were killed in the attack.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Nov. 30 that visitation fell 4.2 percent to 3.6 million tourists in October, the second steepest year-over-year drop of 2017.

Miller said it might be that things bounce back to normal, as they did in Orlando, Florida after the 2016 shooting at Pulse nightclub.

“But the difference between Orlando and Las Vegas is that Orlando’s shooting didn’t happen on their main street, at Disneyland,” while Las Vegas’ shooting happened on its tourism centerpiece — the Las Vegas Strip, he said.

Aguero said it’s too soon to measure what long-term impact the tragedy will have on the local economy.

Miller and his team wrote in a recent report that “the future of gaming and tourism in Southern Nevada remains bright.”

