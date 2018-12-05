Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin buys Miami casino

The Miami Skyline. June 12, 2018. Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin has bought a casino near downtown Miami.

Ruffin, 83, bought the 200,000-square-foot Casino Miami, the billionaire said in a statement Wednesday. He did not disclose the price.

“I look forward to entering the Miami gaming market through this acquisition. We have exciting plans for Casino Miami that we will be revealing in the near future,” said Ruffin.

The casino sits on 21 developable acres and currently features 1,000 slot machines and electronic table games. The property has a license to hold up to 2,000 slot machines.

Ruffin’s purchase comes just a month after voters in Florida approved Amendment 3 that gives them the right to authorize casino expansion across the state. Previously, that right was held by the legislature.

The amendment, supported by Disney and the Seminole Tribe, will make it harder to expand gaming in the state, making existing licenses more valuable.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

