Truck parts maker to open distribution center in Las Vegas

A line of Hi-tech Spring products sold by Dayton Parts. The truck parts seller and maker will open a Las Vegas-area distribution center later this year. (Dayton Parts)

A line of steering components for trucks sold by Dayton Parts. The Pennsylvania-based company will open a Las Vegas-area distribution center later this year. (Dayton Parts)

A Pennsylvania-based truck parts maker will open a local distribution center by mid-July.

Dayton Parts, based in Harrisburg, leased about 90,000 square feet of space in a warehouse near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

Building permits issued by Clark County so far show about $400,000 worth of work installing storage racks inside the space.

The company will hire five people to staff the warehouse to start, spokesman Walt Sherbourne said.

The company has other warehouses in Canada, Texas and Pennsylvania. A Las Vegas area distribution center saved the company more money than if it’d opened one in California, closer to competition, Sherbourne said.

The Las Vegas area warehouse cuts delivery time from at least three days to one for 85 percent of West Coast customers, he said.

Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, las vegas, nv